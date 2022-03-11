Steptoe & Johnson Snags Dallas Atty From McGuire Craddock

By Jack Rodgers (March 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has continued its expansion into the Lone Star State as it announced on Wednesday that it had brought on a commercial real estate expert to help fill out the firm's growing Dallas office. Harriet Tabb joins the firm's Dallas office from McGuire Craddock & Strother PC, where she worked as a partner for the past 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Steptoe said in a statement that she was joining the firm as a member of its business department, focusing on retail commercial real estate with an emphasis on mixed-use development. Christopher Slaughter, the firm's CEO,...

