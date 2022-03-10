Ill. Gambling Ring Leader Gets 1.5 Years Behind Bars

By Isaac Monterose (March 10, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to one and a half years in federal prison and hit with a $3.6 million forfeiture order after he pled guilty last February to running a multistate illegal gambling ring that made up to $136 million in estimated wagers. According to federal prosecutors, Vincent Del Giudice, also known as "Uncle Mick," ran an illegal Chicago bookmaking ring from 2016 to 2019 and used a Costa Rican company to run a sports betting website called "Unclemicksports.com." Prosecutors said that Del Giudice's operation included more than 20 "subagents" and "agents," including the brother of ex-Chicago Bears...

