Ampersand Clarifies Power Project Placed-In-Service Analysis

By David Burton and Viktoria Vozarova (March 14, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit released its decision in Ampersand Chowchilla Biomass LLC v. U.S.,[1] in which the court considered when a power generation project is placed in service for federal income tax purposes. The case arose in the context of a now-lapsed cash grant program, created as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009 to increase investment in domestic clean energy production. Under the program, the U.S. Department of the Treasury provided a cash grant of 30% of eligible basis in lieu of tax credits. The rules for the grant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS