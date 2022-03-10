La. Judge Says Biden Lacked Authority In Emissions Regs

By Clark Mindock (March 10, 2022, 1:19 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Wednesday said the Biden administration's revamp of cost estimates for greenhouse gas pollution, which attempts to include global effects of emissions, runs afoul of statutory limitations on the White House's power. U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. rejected the Biden administration's request to stay an injunction barring it from implementing those changes, finding the government's appeal isn't likely to succeed. Judge Cain said the federal government's argument that the states challenging the estimates were jumping the gun was questionable. The government can't simultaneously say the changes are merely proposals while at the same time arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS