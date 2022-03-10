Hamptonites Say Offshore Wind Review Glossed Over PFAS

By Morgan Conley (March 10, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Two East Hampton, New York, couples accused the U.S. Department of the Interior and Army Corps of Engineers of approving mainland work needed to connect an offshore wind project to the grid even though they claim it will disturb and spread existing "forever chemicals" groundwater contamination. The couples asked a federal court Wednesday to bar any further work from taking place on the onshore cable portion of the 132-megawatt South Fork Wind Project, off the coast of Long Island. They say federal approval was given for project developers to dig trenches to lay cable for the project without adequately considering how...

