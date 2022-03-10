Judge Upholds Chinese Creditors' $19M Arbitral Award

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 10, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge upheld an arbitral award issued in China requiring a borrower to pay his creditor a total of $19 million, in addition to legal fees, over a business loan, according to an order filed Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez ordered Qing Ming Fang — also known as Myles Fang — to pay businesswoman Junping Ma the sum of $19 million, of which nearly $8 million constitutes the amount of the original loan, in addition to $11.3 million from interest accrued dating back to 2013. While Ma had originally asked the court to make Fang and another...

