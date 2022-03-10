Mastercard Antitrust Class Action Balloons As Millions Added

By Silvia Martelli (March 10, 2022, 2:46 PM GMT) -- Approximately 3 million people no longer living can join a £14 billion ($18.4 billion) collective action against Mastercard over interchange fees, as a tribunal ruled that anyone alive in Britain when the claim was filed in 2016 should be part of the class. The Competition Appeal Tribunal said on Wednesday that people who were alive when proceedings started can be part of the class of 46 million people who sued the credit card giant. They claim to have paid higher prices in shops between 1992 and 2008 because of excessive swipe fees charged by Mastercard. The tribunal was asked to determine...

