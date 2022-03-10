Dutch Maritime, Dredging Co. Valued At $4.6B In Takeover Bid

By Benjamin Horney (March 10, 2022, 11:50 AM EST) -- Dutch investment firm HAL Holding NV, advised by NautaDutilh, said Thursday it has lodged a takeover offer for Royal Boskalis Westminster NV that values the dredging and maritime services provider at roughly €4.2 billion ($4.6 billion). The offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of Boskalis not already owned by HAL is worth €32.50 per share, which represents a premium of about 28% over the target's average trading price over the last three months, according to a statement from HAL, which currently owns 46.2% of the issued Boskalis shares. HAL has been invested in Boskalis since 1989. Boskalis operates in...

