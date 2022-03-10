Pressure On Firms Still In Russia Grows As Exits Snowball

By Aebra Coe (March 10, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Seven more large international law firms announced plans to wind down their Russia offices after the country's invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total as of Thursday to 18 and placing a spotlight and increasing pressure on BigLaw firms that have not yet announced similar plans. Several BigLaw firms have joined the exodus from Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images) Winston & Strawn LLP, Baker Botts LLP, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, Clifford Chance LLP and Allen & Overy LLP all announced plans to close their Moscow offices, Law360 Pulse learned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS