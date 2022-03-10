McDermott Adds 4 Transactions Partners In NY, Dallas

By Matt Perez (March 10, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery announced Thursday the hiring of four new partners for its transactions practice group out of New York and Dallas. Merrill Kraines and Todd Kornfeld move over to the firm from Troutman Pepper while Anand Saha arrives from Clifford Chance LLP and Sunyi Snow comes from Hunton Andrew Kurth LLP. Kraines, Kornfeld and Saha will be based in New York while Snow will work out of the firm's Dallas location. "McDermott is in the business of providing the best value possible to our clients across the globe and adding this remarkable group of legal talent furthers this objective,"...

