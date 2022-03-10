Real Estate Investment Biz Roofstock Hits $2B Valuation

By McCord Pagan (March 10, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- Single-family rental investment platform Roofstock said Thursday it's valued at $1.94 billion as part of its Series E funding round that included SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Khosla Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The Oakland, California-based company said in a statement that proceeds from the $240 million round will be used for matters such as doubling its workforce, more mergers and acquisitions, and expanding its property management services. "There has never been a time quite like this for single-family real estate, and Roofstock is truly at the vanguard of making the market work for everyone," Roofstock CEO and co-founder Gary Beasley said...

