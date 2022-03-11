Cars.com Taps Ree Automotive GC As CLO

By Sue Reisinger (March 11, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- Cars.com Inc., the online marketplace that matches car shoppers with sellers, announced Thursday that it has named Ree Automotive's general counsel as its next chief legal officer to lead the legal, compliance, cybersecurity and privacy functions. Angelique Strong Marks joins the company from Ree, an Israeli electric vehicle platform, where she serves as general counseland was part of the core team that successfully took the company public last year. She will begin her new position April 4. Previously Marks served as general counsel at Mahle Industries and Behr America, global suppliers to the automotive industry. She has more than 25 years...

