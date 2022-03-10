Ex-NHL Deputy GC To Lead National Women's Soccer League

By Michele Gorman (March 10, 2022, 2:14 PM EST) -- The National Women's Soccer League has tapped as its next commissioner an attorney who was in-house at the National Hockey League for 13 years and in private practice at Proskauer Rose LLP, as the soccer league works to revamp its image following a year marked by abuse allegations against some of its managers. Jessica Berman will start her four-year term at the Chicago-based NWSL on April 20, according to an announcement Wednesday. She said she's honored to be the next commissioner of the NWSL, which is the top professional women's soccer league in the U.S. "Working on behalf of, and in...

