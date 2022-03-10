Lawmakers Say Low-Cost Airline Deal May Need Grounding

By Matthew Perlman (March 10, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A group of lawmakers is calling for close scrutiny of the planned $6.6 billion tie-up between Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, saying the deal may need to be blocked over concerns about higher prices, reduced service quality and its potential impact on workers. Eight lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., sent a letter on Wednesday urging the heads of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Justice Department's antitrust unit to closely review the "mega merger" and to challenge the deal if they find it's against public interest or threatens competition in the airline industry....

