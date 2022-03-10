Barings Drops $93M On London Office Property

By Andrew McIntyre (March 10, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- Barings has purchased a London office and retail property from global real estate investment firm DWS for £70.65 ($92.3 million), according to an announcement Thursday from Barings. The deal is for 25 Moorgate, which has roughly 75,000 square feet of office space as well as approximately 7,800 square feet of retail and restaurant space. For Barings, the deal signals optimism in the London office market as the future of brick-and-mortar office needs remains uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Barings bought the property on behalf of its Real Estate European Value-Add Fund II. "This was an attractive opportunity to acquire a well-located...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS