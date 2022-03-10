NJ Shopping Center Operator Beats Enviro Pollution Ruling

By Bill Wichert (March 10, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- The operator of a New Jersey shopping center is off the hook for environmental cleanup costs at the site after a state appellate panel said Thursday a trial judge got it wrong in holding the business was barred from claiming the contamination did not occur after it took on a lease. The three-judge panel concluded Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jamie S. Perri made that incorrect finding under the doctrine of judicial estoppel requiring Renaissance At Schanck Road LLC to reimburse its landlord, Port-Man-GB Associates LLC, for $180,230 in cleanup expenses and to complete the remediation at the Freehold Township property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS