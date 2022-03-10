EEOC Says Nursing Home Ignored Abuse Of Black Workers

By Abby Wargo (March 10, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission slapped a nursing facility with a California federal court suit claiming the company didn't do anything to stop residents, coworkers and a supervisor from lobbing racial slurs and offensive remarks at its Black employees. The EEOC said in Wednesday's complaint that Riverwalk Post-Acute, a skilled nursing facility in Riverside, California, violated Title VII by failing to respond to multiple complaints of harassment and in one case, retaliating against a Black worker for complaining about the harassment. "Despite having actual and constructive notice of the harassment herein, defendants failed and refused to take prompt and appropriate...

