Angry Birds Maker Says AG Misses Mark With Kids' Data Suit

By Allison Grande (March 10, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- The company behind Angry Birds is pushing to catapult the New Mexico attorney general's lawsuit claiming it's collecting and selling personal data from kids under 13 without parental consent, arguing that the complaint paints the mobile game maker as "a caricature of something it is not." Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a complaint in New Mexico federal court in August accusing Rovio Entertainment Corp. of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and state law by unlawfully gathering personal information from children who play Angry Birds and then selling that data to third-party marketing companies that analyze and repackage that information to sell...

