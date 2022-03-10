Consumers Blast Macy's Early Appeal Bid In Data Privacy MDL

By Lauraann Wood (March 10, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Consumers locked in multidistrict litigation over Clearview AI's facial recognition technology and companies that use it urged a federal judge Wednesday to reject Macy's bid to take a "proverbial second bite of the apple" in its effort to ditch Illinois residents' biometric privacy claims. The consumers argued U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman shouldn't let Macy's launch an interlocutory appeal over her decision holding the department store to their Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims because its appellate questions won't help the parties litigate the MDL faster. Macy's motion incorrectly suggests her dismissal ruling allows BIPA to be enforced through other...

