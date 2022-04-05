DIAC Arbitration Rule Revamp Will Help Venue Compete

By Ben Williams and Kateryna Frolova (April 5, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- London. Paris. Singapore. Dubai? The Middle East emirate may not have traditionally enjoyed the same reputation as a hub for international arbitration as other established tribunals, but the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, or DIAC, recently unveiled sweeping new reforms to try to change that perception. The DIAC arbitration rules, which were published March 2 and went into effect March 21, attempt to align the center with more established international arbitration seats. Dubai signaled its ambitions last year when, on Sept. 20, 2021, it issued Decree No. 34, which abolished two of its arbitral institutions, including the Dubai International Financial Centre-London Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS