Ill. Judge Trims Consumer Suit Over Rust-Oleum Deck Paints

By Lauraann Wood (March 10, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has allowed proposed class fraud claims to proceed over alleged defects in one of protective paint maker Rust-Oleum Corp.'s deck coatings, but said the consumer could not sue over two products she did not buy and must replead several other claims. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said on Wednesday that New York consumer Nancy Cole pled enough to pursue proposed nationwide class consumer fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims over Rust-Oleum's allegedly defective Restore 2X Solid Stain, but the manufacturer's Deck Wood Start Wood Primer and Restore 4X Deck Coat cannot be included because she never bought those...

