Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge Trims Consumer Suit Over Rust-Oleum Deck Paints

By Lauraann Wood (March 10, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has allowed proposed class fraud claims to proceed over alleged defects in one of protective paint maker Rust-Oleum Corp.'s deck coatings, but said the consumer could not sue over two products she did not buy and must replead several other claims.

U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said on Wednesday that New York consumer Nancy Cole pled enough to pursue proposed nationwide class consumer fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims over Rust-Oleum's allegedly defective Restore 2X Solid Stain, but the manufacturer's Deck Wood Start Wood Primer and Restore 4X Deck Coat cannot be included because she never bought those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!