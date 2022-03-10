Court Rejects Bid For Split Trials In Rolling Papers TM Fight

By Morgan Conley (March 10, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court refused to grant separate trials for two retailers in a fight over the sale of counterfeit "Top Tobacco" cigarette rolling papers, saying Thursday that the allegations have enough in common to proceed together. Judge Michael L. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said in a text order that contrary to the assertions made by plaintiff Republic Tobacco and defendants ZCell & Novelties and Star Importers & Wholesalers Inc., it makes the most sense to adjudicate in one trial the claims targeting each retailer. The decision shuts down the companies' argument that...

