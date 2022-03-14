Investors Tell 9th Circ. Stitch Fix Lied About National TV Ads

By Gina Kim (March 14, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Stitch Fix investors have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive a proposed securities class action accusing the digital clothing subscription company of secretly suspending its national television advertising campaign without telling investors, arguing the company had to disclose the abandonment of those plans. The statements at issue involve Stitch Fix's executives telling investors on June 7 and June 8, 2018, that it was implementing national television advertisements to boost brand awareness and that it would continue making "strategic and measured marketing investments designed to achieve near-term payback." The investors told the circuit court Thursday that those statements gave the impression the...

