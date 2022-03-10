Pittsburgh Transit Union Can't Duck Vaccine Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (March 10, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge won't halt a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at the Port Authority of Allegheny County, reasoning that the workers' union hadn't shown they'd suffer irreparable harm if they were disciplined or fired for refusing to get the shot. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay issued an order Thursday denying a preliminary injunction for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85, which had sought to stay the March 15 deadline for workers at the Pittsburgh-based transit agency to get vaccinated while the union pursued labor claims that the vaccine mandate should've been subject to bargaining....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS