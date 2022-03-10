Jones Day Settles Paralegal's Bias And Harassment Suit

By Chris Villani (March 10, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Jones Day has resolved a suit by a fired paralegal who sued the global firm claiming discrimination and harassment that she said included being threatened with a toy gun, according to a court filing entered Thursday. Jones Day and a fired paralegal who sued the firm for discrimination and harassment have settled the case, heading off an arbitration that was slated for later this month. (Andrew Cohen | Law360) The suit, which included a fight over the service of the complaint, was headed for arbitration. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth P. Neiman wrote in a brief filing Thursday the alternate dispute resolution hearing...

