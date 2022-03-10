2nd Circ. Revives Asylum Bid Due To Faulty Credibility Ruling

By Alyssa Aquino (March 10, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived an asylum application from a man who says he fled political violence in Guinea, finding a string of errors in an immigration judge's determination that he wasn't credible. An immigration judge had rejected Thierno Abdoul Diallo's applications for asylum and other forms of deportation relief based on inconsistencies between his asylum application and the testimony he gave to the court. But a three-member appeals panel faulted the judge — and the Board of Immigration Appeals, which backed the judge's denial — for finding inconsistencies in what were actually minor differences between the application and the testimony. In a...

