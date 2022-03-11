Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Basketball HOF Broke Contract For COVID Loss, Suit Says

By Chris Villani (March 11, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was hit with a breach of contract suit Thursday by a sports marketing company that claimed the Hall shortchanged it on tournament advertising revenues after some sponsored games were canceled due to COVID-19.

The Gazelle Group Inc. claims the Springfield, Massachusetts-based Hall of Fame reneged on the formula it had agreed to for divvying up the advertising dollars because it feared it would not make as much money as it thought when many of its games could not be played as scheduled.

Gazelle typically organizes preseason college basketball tournaments in New York but sought...

