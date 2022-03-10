Chancery OKs TRO For Barclays $10M Texas Veil-Piercing Bid

By Jeff Montgomery (March 10, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- Barclays Trust won a temporary restraining order Thursday from Delaware Chancery Court to shield a proposed Texas Bankruptcy Court claim for a $10 million judgment against real estate mogul Natin Paul's World Class Holding Co. LLC, prompted by allegedly fraudulent borrower statements in 2017. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster approved the TRO and interim "charging order" motion less than 24 hours after filing, with Barclays pursuing a reverse corporate veil piercing for its debt recovery effort, which has now worked through two Texas and two Delaware courts. The actions all were aimed at businesses controlled by Paul, a billionaire whose rising...

