Chicago OKCupid User Sues Facial Recognition Co. In Del.

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 10, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Chicago OKCupid Inc. user filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court against Clarifai Inc., alleging that the New York-based artificial intelligence company violated her privacy and Illinois law by using her photos from the dating app without her knowledge or consent. Jordan Stein alleged Clarifai violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by secretly accessing profile photos that she and others uploaded to OKCupid and using them in a database to develop facial recognition technology. "Clarifai did not notify those Illinois residents whose photographs appeared in the database about the collection and storage of their biometric identifiers or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS