Mandiant Rips Investor's Bid For Docs On $1.2B FireEye Sale

By Rose Krebs (March 11, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- Mandiant Inc. has blasted an investor's bid to have the Delaware Chancery Court order the handover of materials detailing legal advice Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati gave the cybersecurity company's board about a $1.2 billion sale of FireEye Inc. assets, saying she is leading the court "on an unnecessary detour." In a letter brief made public Thursday, Mandiant attorney A. Thompson Bayliss of Abrams & Bayliss LLP told Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that investor Michelle Altieri has wrongly asserted that legal posturing by Mandiant and its directors has made legal advice received by Wilson Sonsini an issue in a lawsuit she...

