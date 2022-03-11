Pot Company Verano Settles Suit Over Unpaid Finder's Fee

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 11, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Verano Holdings LLC has reached a nonpublic deal to settle claims that it owes a finder's fee of about $500,000 to a New York woman who helped it identify another company to purchase. In a Thursday order, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed the breach-of-contract suit launched against Verano by Nancy "Tex" Caldarola in October 2021. Judge Engelmayer honored Caldarola's request for a "30-day conditional order of dismissal," telling the parties that if either of them wanted to reopen the case after 30 days, he might deny that...

