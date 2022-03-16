DLA Piper Lures Benefits, Exec Comp Partner From Pillsbury

By Abby Wargo (March 16, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper snagged a new partner for its Washington, D.C., and Boston offices, bringing over a benefits and executive compensation specialist from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Keith Ranta joined DLA Piper as a partner based in the Washington and Boston offices on March 7 after spending two years as a partner at Pillsbury. Ranta, who previously worked at DLA Piper as an associate, also formerly served as an adviser in the Internal Revenue Service's Office of Chief Counsel. Ranta said the 4,300-person firm fits in well with his practice generally and that it is organized around sectors, which gives him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS