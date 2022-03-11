Govt. Tells 9th Circ. Not To Block Nevada Lithium Mine

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 11, 2022, 12:28 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision denying Native American tribes' request to prevent the Lithium Nevada Corp. from breaking ground on the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine as the tribes claim there are historical graves near the project area. In a brief filed Thursday, the federal government argued against the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Burns Paiute Tribe's bid for an injunction against the mining company, saying that the Bureau of Land Management had attempted to include input from tribes with interests in the area and that the two tribes had disregarded these efforts....

