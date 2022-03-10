Chinese Citizen Gets Prison For Apple Fraud Scheme

By Lauren Berg (March 10, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Chinese national living in Virginia was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day behind bars for his part in a conspiracy to defraud Apple Inc. out of more than $1 million by returning fake iPhones to the tech giant, the U.S. Department of Justice said. A D.C. federal judge ordered Teang Liu, 38, who is from Wuhan, China, and living in Alexandria, Virginia, to serve one year and one day in prison and to pay nearly $600,000 in restitution for his part in the scheme, the Justice Department said. Liu pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of...

