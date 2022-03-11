Astellas Can't Cut Scientists From Stem Cell Patent Apps

By Britain Eakin (March 11, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge cited a lack of evidence for Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine to boot two former University of Connecticut scientists from patent applications that are related to an embryonic stem cell research method patent it successfully got the scientists cut from last year. In an opinion handed down Thursday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs rejected Astellas' argument that since the judge already held that Ren-He Xu, the former director of UConn's Stem Cell Institute, and Xiaofang Wang, a post-doc in Xu's lab, should be removed from U.S. Patent No. 9,745,551, that also means they should be removed...

