Rent Aid Appeal Extends Eviction Pause In Brownstone Row

By Emma Whitford (March 10, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Thursday extended a pause in a closely watched eviction case in Brooklyn, drawing immediate pushback from the property owner who claimed the court issued its decision before he had time to weigh in. In a two-page order, Brooklyn Housing Court Judge Jack Stoller said he had reviewed a document showing that tenant Sherease Torain had appealed the state's decision denying her application to the pandemic-era Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and that court policy pauses eviction cases while such an appeal is pending. "Movant's submission shows that the stay applies given the pendency of the ERAP appeal,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS