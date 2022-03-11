5th Circ. Sends COVID Death Suit Back To State Court

By Mike Curley (March 11, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sent back to state court a suit by a man alleging a nursing home's negligence led to his mother's death from COVID-19 complications, saying the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act doesn't require his suit be heard at the federal level. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's decision to send Troy Mitchell's suit against Advanced HCS LLC over the death of his mother, Emma, to Texas state court, rejecting the nursing home's argument that the PREP Act preempts his state law claims. The company, which runs Wedgewood Nursing Home in...

