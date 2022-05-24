Solicitor General Urges Justices To Take Up American Axle

By Dani Kass (May 24, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The solicitor general on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up American Axle v. Neapco, a patent eligibility case that has deeply divided the patent world. The justices on May 3, 2021, asked the government for its opinion on whether they should hear the case, in which American Axle's driveshaft patent was invalidated under Section 101 of the Patent Act for claiming a law of nature. If they pick up the case, the justices will consider whether the invalidation was the proper application of the Supreme Court's patent eligibility jurisprudence, or whether the invalidation was a step too far. The solicitor general...

