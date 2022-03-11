Bazooka Hits Candy Co. With Suit Over Novelty Lollipop TM

By Jasmin Jackson (March 11, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Candymaker Bazooka has stuck its rival with a trademark infringement suit in New Jersey federal court for allegedly imitating its signature novelty lollipops, known as "Baby Bottle Pops." The Bazooka Cos. Inc. said in the complaint filed Thursday that competitor Classic Confections Enterprises Inc. has blatantly replicated its "unique and memorable" candy that features a lollipop and dipping powder in a baby bottle shape. According to Bazooka, Classic Confessions is piggybacking on the "famous" candy's notoriety. "Bazooka has invested significant resources — including for advertising campaigns and promotional and sales efforts — to develop and foster the reputation, recognition, and goodwill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS