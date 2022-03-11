Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bazooka Hits Candy Co. With Suit Over Novelty Lollipop TM

By Jasmin Jackson (March 11, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Candymaker Bazooka has stuck its rival with a trademark infringement suit in New Jersey federal court for allegedly imitating its signature novelty lollipops, known as "Baby Bottle Pops."

The Bazooka Cos. Inc. said in the complaint filed Thursday that competitor Classic Confections Enterprises Inc. has blatantly replicated its "unique and memorable" candy that features a lollipop and dipping powder in a baby bottle shape. According to Bazooka, Classic Confessions is piggybacking on the "famous" candy's notoriety.

"Bazooka has invested significant resources — including for advertising campaigns and promotional and sales efforts — to develop and foster the reputation, recognition, and goodwill...

