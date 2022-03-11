Google, Meta Face EU, UK Antitrust Probes Over Ad Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (March 11, 2022, 12:16 PM GMT) -- The European Union and Britain said on Friday that they have launched parallel antitrust investigations into whether technology giants Google and Meta colluded to illegally fix prices in digital advertising, as they crack down on competition concerns at Big Tech firms. The authorities are investigating whether an agreement between the technology giants over online display advertising services could have breached competition rules. (DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images) The European Commission and, in London, the Competition and Markets Authority have opened formal probes into Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook. The competition authorities are investigating whether an...

