ADA Suits Against Websites Highlight Statute's Glitches

By Alan Levy (March 29, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- There's a new trend in the long-controversial area[1] of plaintiff lawsuits for noncompliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act[2]: lawsuits against small-to-large businesses alleging their websites violate the ADA; specifically, lawsuits that are filed on behalf of a visually impaired plaintiff who claims to have visited a website that allegedly does not have the proper software to allow those who are visually impaired to properly navigate the website. The federal courts have consistently allowed plaintiffs to proceed with these causes of action against businesses nationwide, large and small, as in, for example, the 2019 Robles v. Domino's Pizza LLC decision in the U.S....

