Gett's $1B SPAC Deal Quashed Over Market Uncertainty

By Benjamin Horney (March 11, 2022, 1:31 PM EST) -- The planned $1 billion special purpose acquisition company merger featuring U.K. transportation technology platform provider Gett has been called off over market uncertainty resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the companies said Friday, and going forward Gett intends to permanently exit the Russian market. The transaction, originally announced in November, was set to see GT Gettaxi Ltd., or Gett, combined with a SPAC called Rosecliff Acquisition Corp. I, according to a statement from the time. The companies said then that the deal implied a pro forma enterprise value of $1 billion for Gett, which was founded in Israel in 2010 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS