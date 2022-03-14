Cantey Hanger Adds Carrington Probate Atty In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (March 14, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Cantey Hanger LLP recently hired a former Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP attorney with two decades of experience to lead its probate section in Dallas. Catherine Bright Haws is an estate planning and probate attorney who has joined Cantey Hanger as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced Friday. She previously spent four years as of counsel at Carrington Coleman, according to her LinkedIn profile. "Cantey Hanger is excited to have a probate attorney with Catherine's reputation," firm managing partner Brian Newby said in a statement. "She is well known within the legal community for speaking and writing on probate...

