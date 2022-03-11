Former Linklaters Attys Join Cleary Offices In NY, Brussels

By Matt Perez (March 11, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on Friday announced the addition of two former Linklaters LLP attorneys in Brussels and New York to its antitrust and tax practices. Isabel Rooms, who served as a partner at Linklaters, moves to Cleary's Brussels office as a competition and antitrust partner. Matthew Brigham, meanwhile, will join the firm as a counsel in its tax practice out of its New York office. "We are delighted to welcome Isabel and Matt to our firm," Cleary managing partner Michael Gerstenzang said in a statement. "Cleary's market-leading international antitrust and tax practices are key elements to our client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS