JPMorgan Hit With Investor Suit Over $200M Records Fine

By Sarah Jarvis (March 11, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s board of directors has been hit with a derivative shareholder suit after the bank agreed late last year to pay $200 million in fines for allowing employees to discuss business on their personal devices for years without preserving those communications. Plaintiff Lase Guaranty Trust, a Brooklyn, New York-based stockholder since at least 2016, filed the suit in a New York federal court against the 10 members of JPMorgan's board of directors, including CEO Jamie Dimon. The complaint echoes claims made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which the company...

