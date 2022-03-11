Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Amazon Retail Stores Allegedly Withheld Pay, Seating

By Craig Clough (March 11, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Amazon's brick and mortar retail stores in California routinely violated state labor and wage practices by failing to provide adequate break facilities, proper overtime pay and chairs so workers could sit, according to a putative class action removed to federal court Thursday.

Lead plaintiff Erick Fields filed the complaint originally in Orange County Superior Court alleging a slew of labor and wage code violations by Amazon retail outlets, including its line of Amazon Fresh grocery stores. He argued the violations were willful because Amazon has a team of "skilled lawyers" who advise the company on labor issues.

Among the allegations are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!