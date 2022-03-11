Calif. Amazon Retail Stores Allegedly Withheld Pay, Seating

By Craig Clough (March 11, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Amazon's brick and mortar retail stores in California routinely violated state labor and wage practices by failing to provide adequate break facilities, proper overtime pay and chairs so workers could sit, according to a putative class action removed to federal court Thursday. Lead plaintiff Erick Fields filed the complaint originally in Orange County Superior Court alleging a slew of labor and wage code violations by Amazon retail outlets, including its line of Amazon Fresh grocery stores. He argued the violations were willful because Amazon has a team of "skilled lawyers" who advise the company on labor issues. Among the allegations are...

