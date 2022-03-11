DOL Warns Against Crypto In ERISA Plans

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 11, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor warned financial advisers responsible for overseeing retirement plans regulated by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to "exercise extreme care" before adding cryptocurrency products to a 401(k) investment menu given the financial risks involved with crypto assets. In a compliance assistance document published Thursday, the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration said it had serious concerns about exposing 401(k) plan participants to direct investments in cryptocurrencies or products whose value is tied to cryptocurrencies. ERISA plan managers must exercise the highest fiduciary standard of care when giving investment advice, the agency said. The publication provided a fairly stark warning...

