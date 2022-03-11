Enviro Groups Tell Judge It's Time To Nix Clean Water Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 11, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Two environmental groups have asked an Ohio federal judge to toss three states' lawsuit challenging an Obama-era clean water rule, arguing that the case is moot in light of a revised definition of what constitutes "waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act. The Natural Resources Defense Council and the National Wildlife Federation — which are intervenor defendants alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers in the challenge brought by Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee — said in a Thursday brief that the states' action is moot because the agencies have proposed a new definition...

