Texas Justices Reject Bid To Add Pipeline Maker To Blast Suit

By Morgan Conley (March 11, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- A past owner of a gas pipeline that exploded shortly after changing hands can't be looped into an injured worker's multimillion-dollar negligence suit against the current owner of the pipeline and the operator that maintains it, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The state high court shut down Eagleridge Operating LLC's attempt to name the pipeline's builder, Aruba Petroleum Inc., as a responsible third party in injured worker Earmon Lovern's Dallas County lawsuit. The court said its 2016 ruling in Occidental Chemical Corp. v. Jenkins, in which it determined former property owner Occidental couldn't be held liable in an injured worker's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS