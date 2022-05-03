Florida Justices Inclined To Reverse Writ In Fee Fight

By Carolina Bolado (May 3, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The justices of the Florida Supreme Court appeared inclined Tuesday to reverse a ruling that Mintz Truppman PA cannot pursue a state court lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co. and Cozen O'Connor over an attorney fee award, citing concerns that the lower court improperly issued a writ of prohibition barring the suit. Several justices expressed concern that the Third District Court of Appeal's decision barring a state court lawsuit — which sought damages based on allegations that Lexington and Cozen violated Florida's Mediation Confidentiality and Privilege Act by disclosing certain details from their mediation in federal litigation — would expand the use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS